Drone Technology Helps Capture Suspect in Kennewick

Valuable drone technology helped Kennewick Police catch a wanted suspect.

On Wednesday, an officer was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle near 19th and Garfield traveling unsafely. During the traffic stop, the driver lied to officers about his identity.

However, the suspect, 36-year-old Kemp Scott was easily identified, and found to have warrants for his arrest.

Scott managed wiggle away out of his coat and fled on foot. A short pursuit ensued as Scott jumped a fence into the backyard of a residential property. An officer saw Scott get into a vehicle on the property.

More units were called in to assist, including a KPD drone operator.

By utilizing the drone, officers were able to get an "eye in the sky" view. This allowed officers to keep an eye on Scott as he hid. Officers also had time to conduct a plan and position resources to safely take the suspect into custody.

Drones are game changers when it comes to locating fleeing suspects.

Officers can’t be in all locations all the time. The drone acts as a force multiplier providing multiple views for officers to work from. On top of that, it can help identify dangerous situations before officers enter them.

After containment was set, officers attempted contact with Scott.

Scott complied, initially, but then, took off running again, hopping another fence. As the drone provided real-time views, officers were already pre-positioned. Once Scott hopped the fence, continuing to flee, waiting officers took him into custody.

Scott was booked into the Benton County Jail for his warrants.

He's also charged with false reporting, reisisting arrest, and failing to operate a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Scott is also facing several more charges.

