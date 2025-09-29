A driver received a hefty citation ($1,800), for speeding in Federal Way. The driver was traveling 108-mph in a 60-mph zone. What in the heck is going on, where someone is caught speeding at 108-mph? I know there are emergencies in our lives, but when is it really ok to drive at such a high rate of speed? It isn't safe for anyone.

According Washington State Patrol the Driver Didn't Have a License or Insurance.

Driving Without a License in Washington state (RCW 46.20.015) Is a Misdemeanor.

Driving without a license will result in fines, jail time, and more. One may face up to 90 days in jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, or both. You may also face cancellation of your license.

It Is Illegal to Drive a Vehicle in Washington Without Having Liability Insurance.

If you're cited for driving your vehicle without the necessary insurance you could face the following:

• Fines. In some states a first time offense can result in several hundred dollars in added fees.

• License and registration suspension

• Higher insurance rates

Your vehicle may be towed and impounded. You'll be required to pay the towing and storage fees. Also, you'll have to pay fines, and proof of insurance to get your vehicle back.

