Warning: Consequences of Drowsy Driving in Washington State

Benton County Fire District 1 Responded to a Single Car Roll-Over Crash on Tuesday.

BCFD1-Facebook BCFD1-Facebook loading...

Just before 5 pm, responders arrived at the scene on Eastbound I-82 near mile marker 118. The driver told medics he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle which had landed upside down.

The Driver Was Transported to the Hospital With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Canva Canva loading...

• Drowsy Driving is Dangerous and Illegal in Washington State. If you fall asleep behind the wheel, you could be charged with negligent driving and a $550 fine.

• If you cause an accident while drowsy driving, you can be charged with reckless driving, vehicular assault, or vehicular homicide.

Tips to Avoid Drowsy Driving

Get enough sleep. Experts advise people to get 7-9 hours of sleep the night before a road-trip.

When driving, take a break every 100-miles. Pull over to a safe area and take a nap or switch drivers.

Be aware of physical symptoms indicating fatigue. If you're yawning, having trouble focusing, or drifting out of your lane, pull over to a safe place and take a nap.

The 5 Most Confusing Washington State Driving Laws

Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State The Grandma scam has to be one of the worst scams going on in Washington State. Here are 5 scary scams to avoid in WA. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals