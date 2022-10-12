What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Yellow Dot on Your Tire Means?

"When tires are made, they are almost never perfectly balanced, and most manufacturers will place a yellow dot on the section of the tire where there is least weight. When fitting a tire, you should line up this yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel. By aligning the lightest spot on the tire with the heaviest point on the wheel, the tire/wheel balance is as close to optimal as can be. So, you won’t use as many weights around the wheel to balance out the tire and wheel. Fewer weights make for a more balanced wheel, which then means a quieter, more comfortable ride, and a longer-lasting tire." according to tyrebaydirect.com.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Red Dot on Your Tire Means?

"In the same way that tires are never perfectly balanced from the manufacturer, tires are never perfectly round either, even when new. They have high and low points which occur where the belts are joined, and these points can cause vibrations when a tire is rolling. The red dot indicates the tire’s high point. Most of the time a wheel will also have a dot—either a drilled dot or a sticker to indicate its low point; if you have these marks, you should align the red dot with the mark on the wheel and ignore the yellow dot. By doing this you minimize the vibration caused by the high point of the tire." according to tyrebaydirect.com.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Both Red and Yellow Dots on Your Tire Mean This

"If both red and yellow dots are visible on your Tyre and you don’t have any dots or marks on your wheel, red takes precedence over yellow and you should align the red dot with the valve stem. Cancelling out the high point takes precedence over the lightest point of the tire, which can be addressed with wheel weights." according to tyrebaydirect.com.

Awesome, now we know! It is just for the guys that put your tires on, nothing you need to know!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Top 10 Most Popular Types of Halloween Candy in America America's favorite types of Halloween candy range from candy corn to M&Ms. Here are America's favorite kinds of Halloween candy, starting with number 10 working our way to the number one most popular type of Halloween candy.