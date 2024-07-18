Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Charged With Assault of an Officer
West Richland Police arrested a man wanted for several domestic violence violations.
The Pasco Police Department was trying to locate David Bjurlin, who is wanted for multiple DV violations. Pasco Police contacted WRPD to inform them that Bjurlin may be visiting a residence in West Richland.
As Bjurlin arrived at the home, WRPD officers blocked him in with their patrol vehicles.
After a brief chat, Bjurlin attempted to back into a patrol car. The officer used his push bumper to prevent Bjurlin from escaping. Then Bjurlin tried to move forward and reverse several times and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles.
He then took off across the desert and got onto Van Giesen Street with officers hot on his tail. Officers conducted a P.I.T. maneuver, causing Bjurlin's vehicle to spin out. The wanted suspect then took off on foot. He ignored commands to stop. Eventually, Bjurlin was tased after repeated warnings. As officers caught up to Bjurlin, he was still resisting arrest.
Bjurlin was taken into custody and boked into the Benton County Jail.
Due to his actions of trying to escape, Bjurlin was booked on felony charges, including resisting arrest, eluding, and assault on an officer. Obviously, he'll have some time to contemplate the consequences of his criminal behavior as he sits in jail.
