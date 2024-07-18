Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Charged With Assault of an Officer

West Richland Police arrested a man wanted for several domestic violence violations.

The Pasco Police Department was trying to locate David Bjurlin, who is wanted for multiple DV violations. Pasco Police contacted WRPD to inform them that Bjurlin may be visiting a residence in West Richland.

As Bjurlin arrived at the home, WRPD officers blocked him in with their patrol vehicles.

After a brief chat, Bjurlin attempted to back into a patrol car. The officer used his push bumper to prevent Bjurlin from escaping. Then Bjurlin tried to move forward and reverse several times and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles.

He then took off across the desert and got onto Van Giesen Street with officers hot on his tail. Officers conducted a P.I.T. maneuver, causing Bjurlin's vehicle to spin out. The wanted suspect then took off on foot. He ignored commands to stop. Eventually, Bjurlin was tased after repeated warnings. As officers caught up to Bjurlin, he was still resisting arrest.

Get our free mobile app

Bjurlin was taken into custody and boked into the Benton County Jail.

Due to his actions of trying to escape, Bjurlin was booked on felony charges, including resisting arrest, eluding, and assault on an officer. Obviously, he'll have some time to contemplate the consequences of his criminal behavior as he sits in jail.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang