It seems more and more businesses are closing these days. The Covid 19 Pandemic really has done a number on our society. Prices continue to go up on just about everything. It's hard making a go of anything today.

And the Latest: Dollar General Has Announced It's Closing Stores in 2025.

Dollar General shared the news in its fourth quarter earnings report. 96 Dollar General stores and 45 pOpshelf locations will shut down operations in the first quarter. Six pOpshelf stores will be turned into Dollar General stores. Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said:

“As we reflect on our full fiscal 2024 year, we believe our Back to Basics work is resonating with customers, as demonstrated by higher customer satisfaction scores and healthy market share gains.”

Dollar General Shares Drop After Weak Quarterly Earnings Outlook

“While the number of closings represents less than one percent of our overall store base, we believe this decision better positions us to serve our customers and communities.”

The Company Does Plan to Open More Stores in the U.S. and Mexico.

According to the earnings report, the company has plans to execute as many as 4,885 real estate projects in 2025. They plan to open 575 new stores in the U.S. and up to 15 new stores in Mexico. The plan is to fully remodel 2,000 stores, remodel 2,250 locations through Project Elevate, and relocate 45 stores.

According to the website, Dollar General operates locations in 43 towns in Washington State.

