Sasha the Dog’s Wild Escape on WA I-90 Ends Happily
A lucky dog named Sasha, aka Houdini was rescued from a very busy interstate recently.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Snoqualmie Pass on X, a maintenance supervisor named Mason Gray saved the day.
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I can only imagine what Sasha's owner was feeling. Once, my dog Davey hopped right out of my car on a busy highway.
I Panicked, Pulled Over, and Scooped Him Up
Davey wasn't chipped, however, did have a collar with his identification, and mine. I too, was lucky. Traffic was at a stand-still, and people saw what happened. To this day, I NEVER leave a window open in the vehicle when traveling with my pup, DJ.
For Safety, When Traveling With Your Pet in the Car, It's Recommended That You:
Secure your pup in a crate, carrier, or seatbelt harness.
NEVER let your dog ride with windows open or unrestrained.
While on the Subject of Feel-Good Pet Rescues, Here's Another:
Last Saturday, March 28th, a Camas Police Officer came across a wandering pup. She was taken to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, where she was united with her owner.
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