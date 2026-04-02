A lucky dog named Sasha, aka Houdini was rescued from a very busy interstate recently.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Snoqualmie Pass on X, a maintenance supervisor named Mason Gray saved the day.

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I can only imagine what Sasha's owner was feeling. Once, my dog Davey hopped right out of my car on a busy highway.

I Panicked, Pulled Over, and Scooped Him Up

Davey wasn't chipped, however, did have a collar with his identification, and mine. I too, was lucky. Traffic was at a stand-still, and people saw what happened. To this day, I NEVER leave a window open in the vehicle when traveling with my pup, DJ.

For Safety, When Traveling With Your Pet in the Car, It's Recommended That You:

Secure your pup in a crate, carrier, or seatbelt harness.

NEVER let your dog ride with windows open or unrestrained.

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While on the Subject of Feel-Good Pet Rescues, Here's Another:

Camas Police Department via Facebook Camas Police Department via Facebook loading...

Last Saturday, March 28th, a Camas Police Officer came across a wandering pup. She was taken to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, where she was united with her owner.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman