When a driver decided to play hide-and-seek with the law, the results were anything but ordinary—especially for two dogs caught in the chaos.

A recent police pursuit resulted in the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. After the driver crashed, a dog was ejected from the vehicle.

On Tuesday, January 6th, around 12:45 am Pierce County deputies attempted a traffic stop for expired registration.

However, the Driver Refused to Stop, Accelerated, and a Chase Began.

The pursuit lasted less than 30 seconds when the vehicle failed to negotiate a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment. A large dog was ejected from the front windshield and fled the scene.

The Driver and Female Passenger Were Taken Into Custody.

The driver was found with drugs, and drug paraphernalia. And, there was another small dog found behind the driver's seat.

The 39-year-old male was arrested for several charges, which included eluding with endangerment, driving under the influence, driving while license was suspended in the 1st degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and animal cruelty in the second degree.

After investigation, it was determined that the 28-year old female passenger was the owner of both dogs. There was no probable cause to arrest her. The woman was released with her small dog, and allowed to get the larger dog, which fled to a nearby property.

BOTH DOGS WERE OK.

