Do You Remember These Performances by Toby Keith in Tri-Cities? [PHOTOS]

Today is a sad day for country music fans. Toby Keith, a country music Icon has passed away from stomach cancer. Known for his deep voice and big build, Toby Keith graced the country music industry with a knack for writing songs about love gone wrong, bar fights, drinking, and a long list of patriotic anthems.

Beyond his musical career, Keith was a philanthropist and supported our military overseas, and he founded the Toby Keith Foundation, which provides aid to children battling cancer.

Throughout his career, he sometimes faced criticism for his vocal political views. He even boycotted awards shows calling them a sham. Still, he produced chart-topper after chart-topper and captivated audiences throughout the world, including multiple visits and performances in the Tri-Cities. Below is a photo gallery of KORD’s involvement with Toby Keith – starting with his first visit at the Benton Franklin Fair in 1996 to KORD’s 4th Annual Listener Appreciation Show in 1998, and another performance at the fair in 2001. We will miss you, Toby Keith.