Washington State Patrol is warning motorists about the dangers of Distracted Driving.

Texting or using your phone while driving is ILLEGAL in Washington State. According to the Washington State Department of Licensing:

Talking or sending text messages while holding a wireless device carries a $124 fine. If police see you holding your phone, they can pull you over and ticket you. Drivers must use hands-free devices, and new drivers with instruction permits or intermediate licenses can't use wireless devices at all except in emergencies.

Eyes Off the Road? WA Tickets Aren’t Cheap - Fines and Penalties

Dangerously Distracted Driving is any activity that takes your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or focus away from driving, such as eating, or using a handheld device. Amounts vary by jurisdiction and court assessments, however, typical penalties include:

• First offense: will cost you at least $145 (plus court fees and assessments).

• Second offense (withinn 5 years): $235-$243 (plus additional assessments).

WSP: Texting and Driving Is NOT Worth It

Distracted Driving violations are usually reported to insurance companies, and often lead to higher premiums. Bottom line, put the phone down while driving.

