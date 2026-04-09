Richland Police Urge Drivers to Stay Focused Behind the Wheel
The Richland Police Department is reminding everyone that a quick glance away from the road can change everything in split second.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and, Yes, Distracted Driving Is Illegal.
Texting, scrolling, adjusting music, eating, or even talking with passengers are all forms of distracted driving. And even just a few seconds of inattention at highway speeds can mean traveling the length of a football field without looking at the road.
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Penalties for Texting and Device Use While Driving
For violating the Phone/Electronic Device law, the 1st offense is a base fine of $48. A 2nd offense is $96. However, assessments and fees are added and will increase the final amount significantly.
Law Enforcement Emphasis Patrols Will Occur Throughout the Month
The Richland Police Department and other law enforcement will be conducting focused traffic enforcement patrols targeting distracted driving to keep our communities safe.
Richland Police Remind You - the Bottom Line:
• Put the phone away. Holding your phone while driving is ILLEGAL.
• Set your GPS before driving
• Slow down and stay alert in school zones and neighborhoods
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