The Richland Police Department is reminding everyone that a quick glance away from the road can change everything in split second.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and, Yes, Distracted Driving Is Illegal.

Texting, scrolling, adjusting music, eating, or even talking with passengers are all forms of distracted driving. And even just a few seconds of inattention at highway speeds can mean traveling the length of a football field without looking at the road.

Read More: Richland Police Pause License Plate Cameras for New Privacy Law

Penalties for Texting and Device Use While Driving

For violating the Phone/Electronic Device law, the 1st offense is a base fine of $48. A 2nd offense is $96. However, assessments and fees are added and will increase the final amount significantly.

Law Enforcement Emphasis Patrols Will Occur Throughout the Month

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The Richland Police Department and other law enforcement will be conducting focused traffic enforcement patrols targeting distracted driving to keep our communities safe.

Richland Police Remind You - the Bottom Line:

• Put the phone away. Holding your phone while driving is ILLEGAL.

• Set your GPS before driving

• Slow down and stay alert in school zones and neighborhoods

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll