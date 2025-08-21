This Beautiful Washington Lake Is One of the Cleanest in America

As we had into the last months of summer, I can't get enough of Washington's beauty. I was pretty proud of mysef for purchasing the Discover Pass, just so me and the husband could explore. Well, guess what? We haven't explored anywhere, except Seattle, for concerts. Don't get me wrong, Seattle is FUN city.

But, One Summer Excursion on My Bucket List, Is to One of Washington's Wonders.

I've never been. I hear it's AMAZING. Everything I read about Lake Chelan, is that it's STUNNING! And, according to Boutique Adventurer, Lake Chelan is one of the best vacation spots for families and people who love the outdoors.

The most popular attractions of this lake include surrounding nature, lovely vistas of the lake, boating, beautiful hikes, fishing, vineyards, orchards, and festivals. Other activities include water sports, music, and wine tasting.

Lake Chelan is one of the CLEAREST in the United States. I'm from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota, so, I'm pretty familiar with beautiful lakes. In fact, Minnesota's Deer Lake also makes the list compiled by Boutique Adventurer.

Lake Chelan Is Different, It's Surrounded by Beautiful Mountains and Vineyards.

Nestled in the Cascade Mountains, the lake is a fun place for boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and fishing.

If water sports aren't your thing, there's hiking, biking, trails, and of course, wine tasting.All in all, I'd say a Lake Chelan State Park visit is good anytime. Let's go!

