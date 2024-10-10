Discover Your Dream Retirement: 2 Hidden Gems In Washington State

Have you ever thought about where you'd like to retire? Until recently, I always thought I'd retire in Florida. However, due to recent weather events in the south, I may reconsider. Hurricanes and tropical storms scare me. I once lived in Pensacola. Shortly after 9/11, I moved back to the midwest. As years have gone by, I'm getting closer to retirement age. And, I really love the PNW. Summer is beautiful, and winter is managable.

Two Cities in Washington State Make the list of 25 Best Places to Retire Affordably

Shoreline, Washington makes the list at #6. With easy access to the San Juan Islands and Olympic Peninsula, it's a perfect place for retirees who love to explore. According to Forune:

Shoreline itself has endless parks and trails from which they can enjoy the city’s natural beauty, as well as two community gardens. Retirees can also connect with others and get some exercise by joining the city’s Shoreline Walks, which are geared toward those over age 50.

• Maple Valley, Washington is ranked at #7. Also located in King County, the population of Maple Valley is 28,360. The town is 50 minutes from Seattle and 30 minutes from Tacoma. Maple Valley is close to Lake Wilderness Park for fishing and boating.

The #1 place to retire is American Canyon, in Napa County, California. Close to San Franciso, it's a budget-friendly place for retirees. It's also close to world-class wineries.

Of course, you can catch up and read more about the 25 best places to retire affordably here.

