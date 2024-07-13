All Diamond Shruumz Chocolates, Gummies, And Cones Recalled

Prophet Premium Blends has issued a recall on all Diamond Shruumz products.

The Washington State Department of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to STOP eating all Diamond Shruumz products.

At least 58 people in at least 27 states reported serious illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz chocolates, gummies, and cones. 30 people were hospitalized. On case of serious illness has been identified in Washington State in a Grant County resident.

Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro-and Mega/Extreme-Dose) were distributed through retail stores and mail orders.

What you should do:

• Do not purchase, consume, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies.

• Throw away any product that has been purchased.

• Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies, and should hold the product in a secure location and contact the recalling company to initiate the return and refund. • Consumers who have purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using the product, destroy the product, and contact Prophet Premium Blends via phone at (209) 314-0881 or email at info@diamondshruumz.com with their order number to initiate the refund. Consumers are strongly encouraged to inform Prophet Premium Blends that the consumer destroyed the product to ensure it is no longer accessible.

• Anyone who has questions are urged to contact Prophet Premium Blends at (209) 314-0881 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM (PDT).

