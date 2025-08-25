When I saw the post on Facebook, it immediately melted my heart. Our law enforcement officers get all kinds of calls. And, today was no different. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Department:

Deputies received a call about a deer that fell into a canal in the Prosser area struggling to keep its head up above water. Good thing Deputy Forsberg was in the area. For those not familiar with Deputy Forsberg, he has been known to have some impressive roping skills.

Well, Deputy Forsberg is a Hero in My Book.

The Deputy was able use his roping skills and managed to get a rope aroound the struggling doe, and pulled her out of the water. While his body camera got knocked off during the rescue mission, an arriving Deputy was able to get some video after the doe was pulled to safety.

What an unbelievable rescue! And, GREAT news! The deer is ok. Very tired, but she's fine. Deputies and fire personnel backed away to allow the deer some time to recuperate and gain her strenght back.

Get our free mobile app

Thank you, Deputy Forsberg and those who assisted. So glad you were there. Things could have ended very differently for that doe.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz