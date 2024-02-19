Prepare For Another Round Of Dense Fog In Washington And Oregon

People in Washington and Oregon should be prepare for another round of dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 10 pm Monday through 12 noon on Tuesday for the Blue Mountain Foothills. Driving in dense fog is tricky and does require some skill.

Visibility will be less than a half mile in dense fog along foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Washington.

Always leave a good amount of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Travel along Interstate 84 and Oregon Route 11 will be impacted.Be sure to check road conditions before you go. Visit WSDOT and TripCheck.com for up to date road conditions.

It's always a great option to stay home if you don't have to travel. However, if you must drive, the National Weather Service advises:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

