Popular Restaurant With 41 WA Locations Closing 150 Restaurants

It seems we keep learning of more closures lately. And, if you're a fan of Denny's, this may hit hard. The company is closing 150 locations by the end of next year. 50 of those Denny's are set to close by the end of 2024.

Why Is Denny's Closing So Many Locations?

The company announced that it is targeting underperforming restaurants in an effort to clean up the company's portfolio as it prepares for future growth. The company's shares dropped over the last quarter and stock is down 50% over the last financial year. Closing underperforming locations is to help cash flow for the long term. Denny's said that many of the buildings set to close are too old to remodel.

Changes Coming For Denny's Restaurants That Remain Open

The company is considering changing the requirement to operate their remaining restaurants 24/7. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the restaurants have NOT returned to round-the-clock hours. According to Restaurant Business, Denny's is launching a program called Diner 2.0 to update some of the older restaurants.

Which Denny's Locations Are Closing?

The company has not yet released a list of the restaurants set to close, nor the states that will be most affected. There are currently 1,358 Denny's Restaurants in the U.S., with a majority of locations in California, Texas, and Florida.

Washington Has 41 Denny's Restaurants, With 2 In Tri-Cities:

• Richland at 1301 George Washington Way

• Kennewick at 2801 West Kennewick Avenue

