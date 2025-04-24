Antlers And Antics: the Great Deer Chase Taking Spokane By Storm

Oh, deer! I wonder what deer would tell us if they could. Can you imagine being on the streets of a city and seeing a herd of deer? That's exactly what happened in Spokane recently.

Deon M Johnson 7414-TikTok Deon M Johnson 7414-TikTok loading...

I was scrolling TikTok the other day and came upon a post where the user witnessed a herd of deer strolling the streets of downtown Spokane. At one point it seems the deer are waiting for the traffic light to change.

Is It Normal to See Deer Roaming the City Streets of Spokane?

attachment-Is This Normal loading...

I haven't a clue. I guess it depends on who's responding. The beauty of TikTok is that people can repond to your posts. One user said it's, "Absolutely normal. It's on the river." Naturally, someone else replied, "It's not." Another person, Megan, weighed in on the subject:

The beauty of Spokane is, you got forest 2 miles from ya in any given direction anywhere in the city. And the river there two blocks away; totally normal.

TikTok-Deon M Johnson 7414 loading...

Living in Tri-Cities, I can say that I've NEVER seen any deer in any of the downtown areas. Have you? Make up your own mind.

Check out the TikTok post below. [WARNING] - Language is an issue.

One Woman Believes the Animals Are Telling Us Something.

I live in a small town in Alaska with mountains all around. The last couple of years deer and bears walk around the streets like they don't mind us."

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn