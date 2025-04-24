Antlers And Antics: the Great Deer Chase Taking Spokane By Storm
Oh, deer! I wonder what deer would tell us if they could. Can you imagine being on the streets of a city and seeing a herd of deer? That's exactly what happened in Spokane recently.
I was scrolling TikTok the other day and came upon a post where the user witnessed a herd of deer strolling the streets of downtown Spokane. At one point it seems the deer are waiting for the traffic light to change.
Is It Normal to See Deer Roaming the City Streets of Spokane?
I haven't a clue. I guess it depends on who's responding. The beauty of TikTok is that people can repond to your posts. One user said it's, "Absolutely normal. It's on the river." Naturally, someone else replied, "It's not." Another person, Megan, weighed in on the subject:
The beauty of Spokane is, you got forest 2 miles from ya in any given direction anywhere in the city. And the river there two blocks away; totally normal.
Living in Tri-Cities, I can say that I've NEVER seen any deer in any of the downtown areas. Have you? Make up your own mind.
Check out the TikTok post below. [WARNING] - Language is an issue.
One Woman Believes the Animals Are Telling Us Something.
I live in a small town in Alaska with mountains all around. The last couple of years deer and bears walk around the streets like they don't mind us."
