An 18-year-old Moses Lake man is in custody accused of stabbing another man.

Card Game Turns Violent and Disagreement Occurs

Grant County Sheriff's deputies arrested Brayden Clark after an altercation during a card game. Just after 1 am, first responders dispatched to the 4900 block of Road I.6 Northeast. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:

A witness said Clark was playing cards with another man when an altercation escalated, resulting in Clark stabbing the man in the back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

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Suspect Is Arrested and Booked Behind Bars

Brayden Clark was taken into custody. He's in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon - domestic violence.

Consequences of First-Degree Assault With a Deadly Weapon

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Washington is a Class A felony. The maximum penalty is up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The mandatory minimum sentence for first-degree assault in Washington state is 5-years of total confinement.

First-degree assault is classified a "most-serious offense" under Washington's "Three Strikes and You're Out" persistent offender law.

In this case, since a deadly weapon was used, mandatory sentencing enhancements apply under Washington law. Additional years will be added directly to the base sentence.

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