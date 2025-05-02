This is usually a beautiful time to visit the coast in Oregon. But, authorities from the Oregon Fish and Wildlife have had reports of several dead brown pelicans showing up on area beaches.

Lately, folks strolling along the sandy shores have been finding these poor, deceased pelicans, and it's got everyone feeling a bit uneasy. It's not something you expect to see on your relaxing beach walk.

Endangered Brown Pelicans Face Mutilations

Why are Pelicans found dead on Oregon beaches?

Now, the experts – the lovely folks who dedicate their lives to understanding our wildlife – are scratching their heads trying to figure out what's going on.

They're looking at all sorts of possibilities. Could it be something in the water? Maybe a sickness is going around? Or perhaps something to do with their food sources? It's like a little natural mystery unfolding right before our eyes, and you just want to give those birds a helping hand.

'Brown pelicans breed in southern California and migrate north along the Oregon coast in the spring. It is not uncommon for juvenile birds to become fatigued,

ODFW is awaiting further testing to determine if domoic acid or another illness is contributing to the cases of sick or dead pelicans in Oregon. (ODFW)

It makes you think about how delicate our ecosystem is, doesn't it? These magnificent birds are such a part of the coastal scenery, soaring above the waves and diving for their meals. To see them like this just tugs at your heartstrings.

The authorities are taking it seriously, collecting the pelicans and doing tests.

They really want to get to the bottom of this, not just for the sake of these beautiful creatures, but also to make sure everything is healthy along our precious coastline.

So, while it's sad news, it's also a reminder of how important it is to care for our environment and all the wonderful creatures we share it with. Let's hope they figure things out soon and this stops happening.

