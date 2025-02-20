The Great Debate: Is WA State Ending Daylight Saving Time?

Whether you're a fan or not, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday March 9th. Clocks will need to be set AHEAD one hour to 3 am. In the Spring, clocks are set AHEAD one hour. in Fall, we fall BACK one hour. That's an easy way to remember. As a child, I could never keep it straight.

When Will Daylight Saving Time END in 2025?

Daylight Saving Time always ends on the first Sunday in November. This Fall, clocks will be set back one hour, meaning, we'll get an extra hour of sleep, or time, depending on your activity. This year, clocks will need to be set back one hour on Sunday, November 2nd.

According to the Farmers Almanac, This is Why We Observe Daylight Saving Time:

The general idea is that this allows us all to use natural daylight better: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.

Is Washington State Getting Rid of Daylight Saving Time?

No. While Governor Jay Inslee did indeed sign legislation in 2019 that could have changed the practice, Washington will continue to observe Daylight Saving time.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray reintroduced the Bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and "Lock the Clock."

“Every year, more Americans grow more frustrated setting their clocks back and forth, and every winter folks in Washington state despair at the prospect of losing an hour of precious sunlight when we are forced off Daylight Saving Time,” said Senator Murray. “That growing frustration has also meant growing momentum, across the country and across the political spectrum, for the Sunshine Protection Act—which is why I am excited to reintroduce this bill today with strong bipartisan support and determined to work with anyone I can to finally get permanent Daylight Saving Time passed into federal law. This is about public health, it is about our economy, and it’s about just putting a little more light in families’ lives so they can spend time together, outdoors, in the sunshine.”

What are YOUR thoughts?

