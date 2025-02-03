The Washington State Fair has added Darius Rucker to play the Grandstand on Sunday, September 21st. The concert begins at 7:30 pm with doors open at 6:30 pm.

• Pre-sale – THIS Wednesday, February 5th, 10am thru Friday, February 7th, 10 am use the Pre-sale password: RADIO

• Tickets On Sale: THIS Friday, Feb 7th at 10am

14th Annual Darius And Friends Concert

Darius Rucker first gained fame as the lead vocalist and guitarist performing with Hootie & the Blowfish, which he founded in 1986. The band released 5 albums with Darius. He co-wrote most of the songs with the band. The Grammy Award-winning band sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Darius Rucker released his first Country album in 2008, and has had four #1 albums on the Billboard Country chart. He's had 10 #1 singles on Country radio, and 11 Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as Grand Ole Opry member in 2012. In 2014 Darius won his 3rd Grammy for "Wagon Wheel."

Washington's Biggest Celebration Runs From August 29th Though September 21st.

This year marks the 125 years of celebrating the biggest party in the state. As one of the largest in the nation, the Washington State Fair offers more than 75 rides, endless food options, and the best live entertainment & more!

ACM Party For A Cause - Show

Darius Rucker wraps up the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on Sunday, September 21st at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

• Your concert ticket includes same-day Washington State Fair admission—present it at any gate for entry, a value of up to $18.

• Concert ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.

