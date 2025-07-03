The Truth About Washington’s Eagle Falls Tragedies
Eagle Falls is a stunning 25-foot waterfall on the Skykomish River. It's a very popular spot for hikers and swimmers, but also, very dangerous. The gorgeous waterfall is easily accessible within a 2-minute walk from Highway 2.
Over the Past 5 Years, 12 People Have Drowned at Eagle Falls.
A 19-year old UW student died last month after jumping into the water and not resurfacing.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is Warning People:
Eagle Falls is not a safe place to swim. The water has an extremely strong current underneath that can pull down even the strongest swimmers. The water is fast, deep, and running high due to snow melt. Each year we respond to rescue calls here. Please find another place to swim and remember to always wear a life jacket!
Read More: Surprising Secrets of Squatters' Rights in Washington State Since the location went viral on TikTok in 2020, Eagle Falls has become an even more popular destination.
@andrewtodd.media Let's take a nice bird's eye view of Eagle Falls, and popular and sometimes fatal summer swimming destination. #pnw #washingtonexplored #fyp #dji #dronevideo ♬ original sound - Mountain Drew
Eagle Falls: A Breathtaking Yet Dangerous Spot
Officials remind us that the river is deceptive. Rescuers caution visitors to stay clear of the water. Warnings are posted. There are NO railings or lifeguards. While the water can be relatively calm at times, it is extremely cold, which can lead to cold water shock that causes muscles to seize up and stop working.
Eagle Falls Remains a Very Popular Destination for Nature Lovers.
View this post on Instagram
It's a perfect day trip for a picnic, and summer viewing. However, the beauty of Eage Falls comes with serious risks. Please enjoy with respect and good judgment.
5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva
This Hike in the Columbia River Gorge is a Must Experience
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake