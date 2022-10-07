Just Announced: Classic Rock Legends Rocking Local Casino

I was alerted to this concert announcement by my friend sitting next to me and suddenly screaming out, "Holy S*$#, I can't believe they are coming here.!!" I screamed back "What, who is coming?"

What Band Is Coming To Legends Casino In Toppenish?

My friend just happens to be a huge classic rock fan, and this band is one of his favorites. Honestly, I never thought they would be coming either. The date must have just been added, because it is not even on the official band website yet. However, we were able to confirm on the LiveNation website.

The Cult is coming to little Toppenish on November 12th at Legends Casino. The concert starts at 8pm and tickets start at just $30 on ticketmaster.com. Not ony do they have years of hits, but a new album they just released also. Ian from the band did an interview about the new album that you can watch below.

History of The Cult

Wikipedia says "The Cult are an English rock band formed in 1983 in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Before settling on their current name in January 1984, the band performed under the name Death Cult, which was an evolution of the name of lead singer Ian Astbury's previous band Southern Death Cult. They gained a dedicated following in the United Kingdom in the mid-1980s as a post-punk/gothic rock band, with singles such as "She Sells Sanctuary", before breaking into the mainstream in the United States in the late 1980s establishing themselves as a hard rock band with singles such as "Love Removal Machine".

