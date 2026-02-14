A gound beef recall due to contamination concerns is alarming consumers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food safety and Inspection service recalled nearly 23,000 pounds of raw ground beef because the product may be contaminated with E. coli O145.

FSIS Has Classified This as a A Class I recall: The Highest Risk Level

This means consuming the product could cause serious health issues, injury, or death.

The products were produced on January 14th by CS Beef Packers, LLC, in Kuna, Idaho.

The affected items are raw ground beef packaged in 10-pound tube-style packs including:

• Beef, Course Ground, 73 L (case code 18601)

• Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 73 L (case code 19583)

• Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 81 L (case code 19563)

All the items have “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 630” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the outside of the case and printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Where the Ground Beef Was Shipped

The items were shipped to distributors in Oregon, Idaho, and California for distribution to foodservice locations, including restaurants, and cafeterias.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in foodservice freezers. Foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There Have Been NO Confirmed Illnesses Linked to This Specific Recall

If you think you've consumed contaminated ground beef, and experience severe diarrhea or vomiting, contact a health care provider right away.

