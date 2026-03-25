Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning, after a collision. One victim was life-flighted to Seattle.

The injury crash happened on SB I-5 to SR-121 (Exit 99).

Witnesses say the transporter van drifted into the back of the semi, which was parked on the right side of the road.

Trooper Kameron Watts via X Trooper Kameron Watts via X loading...

Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers that when you come upon a serious crash, the priority is safety for the victims, you, and crews who are helping.

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Slow Down and Follow Directions

• Always reduce your speed and turn on your hazard lights. Don't rubberneck. Keep your focus on driving past the scene, if allowed.

• Follow Move Over laws - Shift to the next lane away from emergency vehicles if possible.

• Obey all instructions from law enforcement on the scene. This includes firefighters and EMS, as they may be securing a landing zone.

• Stay in your vehicle unless told otherwise.

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Stay calm, keep your distance, and let first responders do their job.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll