WSP Trooper Urges Safety After Serious Crash on Southbound I-5

WSP Trooper Urges Safety After Serious Crash on Southbound I-5

Trooper Kameron Watts via X

Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning, after a collision. One victim was life-flighted to Seattle.

The injury crash happened on SB I-5 to SR-121 (Exit 99).

Witnesses say the transporter van drifted into the back of the semi, which was parked on the right side of the road.

Trooper Kameron Watts via X
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Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers that when you come upon a serious crash, the priority is safety for the victims, you, and crews who are helping.

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Slow Down and Follow Directions

• Always reduce your speed and turn on your hazard lights. Don't rubberneck. Keep your focus on driving past the scene, if allowed.
• Follow Move Over laws - Shift to the next lane away from emergency vehicles if possible.
• Obey all instructions from law enforcement on the scene. This includes firefighters and EMS, as they may be securing a landing zone.
• Stay in your vehicle unless told otherwise.

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Stay calm, keep your distance, and let first responders do their job.

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