You have to love it when investigative work finally pays off. That's exactly what happened on Wednesday, as the Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehnsion Team (CAT) arrested two suspects in earlier, ongoing cases.

Criminal Case #1 - Sam's Saloon Burglary in July, 2025

A person smashed open the front door to the business and used a sledgehemmer to break open an ATM. After extensive investigation, property crimes detectives were able to use DNA to identify a suspect.

Detectives identified 47-year-old Dennis Vandyken of Kennewick as the suspect. Yesterday CAT was able to track him down to the area of 28th and Quillian in Kennewick and took him into custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for Burglary in the 2nd degree.

Criminal Case #2 - Suspect Wanted for Numerous Warrants

32-year-old Brian Lamprea of Richland was seen in Kennewick by CAT Detectives. Lamprea had 7 warrants and was also a suspect in a December, 2025 shooting. No one was hit in the incident, but Lamprea was believed to be the shooter.

CAT stopped Lamprea in a vehicle, and he was arrested on his warrants. Lamprea was found to be in possession of over an ounce of methamphetamine and half ounce of fentanyl powder. CAT Detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and located a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun. Lamprea is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Lamprea Was Booked at the Benton County Jail on His Warrants. He's charged With:

• Unlawful possession of a firearm (or the Glock found in his vehicle)

• Assault in the 1st degree (for the shooting)

• Unlawfu possession of a firearm (for the shooting)

• Additional charges are expected for the narcotics found in his possession.

