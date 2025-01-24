Wanted, Violent Criminal Arrested After High Speed Chase in Pasco [VIDEO]
A violent criminal is in custody after leading Pasco Police on a high speed chase.
Police took Victor Amezcua-Garcia into custody after using a precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to disable his vehicle. It happened in the 700 block of Court Street, near Community Action Connections.
Video of the incident was posted on the Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming Facebook page.
Amezcua-Garcia W Booked Into Jail on Several felonies, Including:
• Armed Robbery
• Assault in the 1st Degree
• Assault 2nd Degree x 2
• Eluding
• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
• Unlawful Imprisonment
Police Were Actively Searching for Amezcua-Garcia Since January 14th.
