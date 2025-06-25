Canva loading...

Yes! Yes, You Can Catch Crawfish in Both the Columbia and Yakima Rivers.

And, what's more, word has it, Benton City is a hot-bed of action these days. According to a Facebook post, the Yakima River in Benton City has been producing loads of crawfish the last few weeks.

Crayfish are found in streams, rivers, and lakes.The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) reminds you that a license is indeed necessary to fish for freshwater crawfish.

Crayfish Season Runs From the 1st Monday in May Through October 31, Statewide.

Fishing for crayfish is prohibited during the winter to protect the population. Females normally carry eggs from late fall into spring.

Crayfish (or Crawfish) have become the species of the day for many folks in Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife manages recreational and commercial fisheries for crayfish. Be sure and consult the current Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet to make sure you understand all rules.

When Is the Best Time to Catch Crayfish in the Columbia and Yakima Rivers?

According to WDFW, they it's recommended to catch crayfish at night. As for bait, fresh fish parts or even dog food will work. Most crayfish are found in areas where they can seek cover. This includes rock piles, boulders, and weedy spots.

Daily Limits, Size Restrictions, and More Include the Following:

• Native Species: Min. size 3¼" from tip of rostrum (nose) to tip of tail. Daily limit 10 lbs in shell. All females with eggs or young attached must be immediately returned to the water unharmed.

• Non-Native Species: Must be kept in a separate container. Must be dead before being removed from riparian area (immediate vicinity of water body). No daily limit, size, or sex restrictions.

Now...when will you be hosting a crawdad boil?☺️

