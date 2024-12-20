I just saw the news. One of my neighbors caught it on camera!

There's a rather large coyote hanging around the neighborhood in Horn Rapids. My nextdoor neighbor asked me if I had seen him. I haven't. However, when I checked in on the Nextdoor app, guess what I saw!

Neighbor Bill made a post recently on NextDoor about his dog, Peter. Apparently, Peter was barking up a storm. Bill did some investigating and caught a rather majestic sight in his backyard.

Fortunately, his pup, Peter was inside. Lots of people commented that the coyote was looking hungrily at Peter. I am so glad Peter was inside. When I lived in California, I had a number of friends who lost their pets to coyotes and other animals.

I ALWAYS accompany my dog on walks. There is no doggy door in our home.

When my dog is outside, I am ALWAYS with him. Imagine my surprise when my neighbor, Joyce, told me she was installing a doggy-door so her pup can go outside whenever she wants.

I'm trying NOT to judge my neighbor. Help me out. I really don't want her pup to be a victim of the coyote. When I see or hear that her dog is out, I'll be watching like a hawk. I am always watching out for my dog, as well.

