Scary Encounter: Coyote Chases Young Girl in Portland Yard

A terrifying incident with a coyote chasing a young girl was caught on home video in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.

The scary encounter took place last Saturday, October 12th, when the girl exclaims, "Dad! There's a coyote!" And the video shows the coyote running after her.

The 4-year old girl keeps her composure as she jumps up on a table for safety. Dad, Charlie Schmidt scoops her up and takes her inside. Meanwhile Schmidt's son and a friend are seen running into the home for safety. Eventually the coyote runs off, leaving the property, and running down the street.

Schmidt said that he was shocked, but has seen coyotes in the neighborhood from time to time.

From the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW):

If a coyote ever approaches too closely, pick up small children immediately and act aggressively toward the animal. Wave your arms, throw stones, and shout at the coyote. If necessary, make yourself appear larger by standing up (if sitting) or stepping up onto a rock, stump, or stair. The idea is to convince the coyote that you are not prey, but a potential danger.

Canva Canva loading...

Of course, we have ask...Have you ever encountered a coyote? How did you handle the situation? Feel free to answer on our app below.

Get our free mobile app

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher