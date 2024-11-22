Country Star Brantley Gilbert is Coming to the Toyota Center!

Get ready, country music fans! Brantley Gilbert is bringing his electrifying show to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on March 1, 2025.

🎟️ Tickets Details:

Pre-Sale: Grab your tickets early during the pre-sale, which runs from Wednesday, November 27, 2024, through Thursday, November 28, 2024.

General Public Onsale: Tickets go on sale to everyone on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10 AM.

🎉 Win Tickets with 102.7 KORD:

Stay tuned to 102.7 KORD for your chance to win free tickets to this must-see event.

Brantley Gilbert is bringing The Tattoos Tour 2025 to Toyota Center on March 1, 2025. Special guests include Travis Denning and Austin Snell. Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 29, at 10 a.m.

Wrapping a standout year of headlining shows, including a performance to 118K fans in downtown Nashville for the World’s Largest Album Release Party, multi-Platinum country-rock trailblazer Brantley Gilbert announces his Tattoos Tour 2025, taking his seventh studio album from coast-to-coast across Northern America. Tickets will start at $25 plus applicable fees.

Brantley Gilbert is known for his mix of Southern rock and country music, delivering hits that resonate with fans of both genres. Here are some of his best and most popular songs:

Fan Favorites

"Bottoms Up"

A party anthem that became one of his biggest hits, showcasing his Southern rock influence. "You Don't Know Her Like I Do"

A heartfelt ballad about lost love, demonstrating his softer side. "Small Town Throwdown" (featuring Justin Moore and Thomas Rhett)

A high-energy collaboration perfect for tailgate parties and bonfires. "Country Must Be Country Wide"

A declaration of pride in country culture, appealing to fans from coast to coast. "One Hell of an Amen"

A deeply emotional song paying tribute to those who sacrifice and endure.

