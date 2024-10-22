Two Accused of Receiving Funds for Returning Fake iPads in WA
Two people are charged with receiving funds after returning counterfeit devices to Target stores.
According to the Eastern Washington U.S. District Court, Zhangbo Liang and Linda You are accused of receiving $163,000 in a multi-state scheme where they purchased iPads from Target stores and days later, returned counterfeit devices in the boxes.
The two suspects received funds for about 140 phony iPads purchased with gift cards.
The iPads were purchased and returned at Target stores between January and June of 2024. The suspects returned fake iPads to Target locations in Kennewick, Richland, Yakima and other stores.
Liang is accused of returning two phony iPads to a Yakima Target store. The boxes the were from iPads purchased with gift cards at Target in Richland. The Yakima store gave Liang two gift cards amounting to $2,400. In another exchange, Liang returned two counterfeit iPads to Target in Kennewick. The immitations were purchased with gift cards days before in Los angeles. He was given gift cards for more than $2,600 in exchange for the knock-off iPads. In one more incident at Target in Richland, Liang returned two phony iPads purchased with gift cards. One was in a box from Bozeman, Montana, the other was packaged in an iPod box from Huntingdon Park, California. In this exchange, Liang was given gift cards for more than $2,400.
Both Liang and You are set to appear in U.S. Court on Thursday.
They're charged with transportation of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
