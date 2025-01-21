Costco Workers Vote to Strike: What You Need to Know in WA
The union representing Costco employees has voted to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached between employees and the Washington-based retailer by January 31st.
Costco Teamsters Nationwide Voted by An 85% Margin to Strike.
• The union is demanding fair wages and benefits reflective of Costco's annual revenue of $254 billion and the company's record-breaking net profits of $7.4 billion.
• The Costco Teamster's National Master Agreement covers more than 18,000 Costco workers and expires on January 31st.
There are 34 Costco Locations in Washington State.
“Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco’s greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike.”
Hundreds of Costco Teamsters Held Practice Pickets in Preparation for a Strike.
Last week employees in Sumner, Washington and Hayward, California held practice pickets. Hundreds more joined in, with practice marches held in New York and Southern California.
If an agreement isn't reached by January 31st, those popular rotisserie chickens may not be available. 😟
Costco Teamsters are sending a message to management:
"Record profits mean a record contract." They say they're prepared to do "whatever is necessary" to win the industry-leading agreement they deserve.
