Savor the Best: WA’s Top Destination for High-Quality Meats

When it comes to summer, I immediately think of BBQ, as in dusting off the grill. A lot of people BBQ or grill all year long. I remember living in Indiana, we would grill in the middle of winter, with several feet of snow.

Fast Forward to Today...Summertime in Washington and It's Barbecue Season.

What's your favorite meat to grill? Honestly, I'm a burger girl. However, my husband, Jeff, LOVES a big, thick, juicy cut of anything. Beef, pork, it doesn't matter. Recently, I came across Chowhound, rating grocery stores with the best meat departments in the country.

We Have the #1 Grocery Chain Right Here, in Washington State With Many Locations.

We have a Costco membership, and we love it. We get a rotisserie chicken every time we shop. I also go out of my way to get gas at Costco. You really can't go wrong with Costco. But, for meat? You bet!

The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts. These include specialties like A5 wagyu worth hundreds of dollars and Spanish ham carving sets (also worth hundreds of dollars). Interestingly, the business center locations are rumored to have different cuts than you'd find at the regular locations.

It's No Secret That Costco's Standards for Meat Quality Are High.

Like most everything in their warehouse, Costco sells a lot of meat in bulk. I often purchase meat at Costco, grill a portion, and then freeze the rest for another day.

Remember, if you're using a charcoal grill, there are rules.

