Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three men on Thursday, accused of wire theft.

Last Friday, Patrol Deputies received calls of reported copper wire theft in the Royal City area. During investigation, Deputies stopped a pickup truck leaving one of the theft scenes. You wouldn't believe what Deputies found.

Stolen Irrigation Circle Wire Was Recovered From the Pickup.

After further investigation, the Sheriff's Crime Reduction Team believed the suspects responsible for the wire theft, were residing in a home in the 17000 block of Lower Crab Creek Road, near Beverly.

READ MORE: Richland Police Crack Down on Dangerous Speeding in the City

That's Where Sheriff's Deputies Served a Search Warrant.

Bingo! On Thursday, after the search warrant was served, Deputies uncovered a jackpot of stolen property.

Deputies found more than 500 feet of stolen wire, 68 containers of stolen chemicals, a handgun, reported stolen in 2021, and drugs.

Three Men Were Arrested at the Residence:

• 34-year old Diego Nuerta Cabrera of Quincy

• 46-year old Jesus Delacruz Botello of Desert Aire

• 41-year old Arnoldo Tapia Gonzalez of Mattawa

All were taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail. The suspects are charged with first-degree possession of stolen property. Cabrera also is accused of possession of a stolen firearm.

Get our free mobile app