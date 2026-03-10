Recall - 1 Recall - 1 loading...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent advisory for consumers NOT to eat oysters and Manila oysters from Washington.

WA State is Recalling All Shellstock Harvested From Drayton Harbor

Certain raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company (WA-1723-SS), and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council (WA-0098-SS), harvested February 13th through March 3rd may be contaminated with Norovirus.

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell raw oysters or Manila clams from Drayton Harbor because they could be contaminated with norovirus.

The WA State Department of Health (DOH) notified the FDA about a norovirus-like outbreak connected to raw oyster consumption. The issue was traced to shellfish harvested from Drayton Harbor in Whatcom County.

The State Issued an Emergency Shutdown for Harvesting Shellfish in Drayton Harbor

The Washington State Department of Health has issued an emergency closure for recreational and commercial harvest of clams, oysters and mussels in Drayton Harbor. This closure is prompted by several illnesses linked to the consumption of raw oysters harvested on February 13 and February 20, 2026.

Norovirus Strikes the Stomach and Intestines. Symptoms Include:

• Diarrhea

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Stomach Pain

• Fever

• Headache

• Body aches

Consumers should NOT consume these potentially contaminated oysters or Manila clams. If you have symptoms of norovirus, conr=tact a health care provider.

