Congratulations to the 2024 “Light UP Tri-Cities” Winner!
The most wonderful time of the year is here, Christmas day is near, and it’s time to announce the winner of this year’s “Light UP Tri-Cities”!
It wasn’t easy with so many entries and awesome displays, but the judges have made their decision. Congratulations to Jaden Scatton and his family from Pasco! The Scattons have won a $500 Visa gift card from Townsquare Media and Campbell & Company!
View Jaden's holiday display and all the entries below!
Light Up Tri-Cities 2024
We've asked you to show us your holiday lights for the annual Light Up Tri-Cities contest - and you've shown us your best! Here's this year's entries!
