Residents in Tri-Cities are being warned about the potential dangers of toxic algae in the Columbia River.

The Benton Franklin Health District actively monitors sites on the river and have noticed an increase in floating algal mats at several recreational sites.

Read More: WA Shuts Down Shellfish Harvesting Over PSP Danger

Floating algal mats can pose a significant health risk to small children and dogs IF INGESTED. These mats can be a variety of colors-dark brown, dull green, and gray.

Harmful Algae Blooms Typically Occur in Late Summer and Fall Months

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of cyanobacteria, previously known as blue-green algae, that can cause harm to people, animals, and the local ecology. Cyanobacteria can look like foam, scum, paint, or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors.

bfhd.wa.gov bfhd.wa.gov loading...

Dog Owners Should Be Cautious

Canva Canva loading...

When visiting a shoreline, dog owners are urged to keep a close eye on their pets. Follow these guidelines when visiting the river:

• Do NOT let them eat or chew on clumps of algae

• Do NOT let them lick their fur

• Rinse your pet with clean water after swimming

• Rinse your hands any exposed skin

Remember, When in Doubt, STAY OUT!

bfhd.wa.gov bfhd.wa.gov loading...

Get our free mobile app

Is It Safe to Eat Fish Caugh From Waters Affected by Algae Blooms?

If you decide to eat fish caught from waters affected by a blue-green algae bloom, remove the fat, skin and organs before cooking. Be careful not to cut into the organs. Before cooking or freezing the fish, rinse the fillets with clean water to remove any contaminants from the cleaning process.

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals