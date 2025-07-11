Important: Sacagawea Trail Closure and Columbia Park West Soon

Attention fans of the Sacajawea Trail and Columbia Park West:

Beginning THIS Monday, July 14th, the western section of the parking lot at Columbia Park West will be closed, temporarily. This is due to deconstruction of the Columbia Park Marina.

Because of This Project, Posted Signs and Detour Routes Will Be Posted.

In addition, a portion of the multi-use trail will be closed from the parking lot heading west toward Wye Park (see image for details). A detour will be in place using the adjacent trail along Columbia Park Trail to maintain access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The completion of this deconstruction project is set for approximately two months. The City of Richland is asking pedestrians and cyclists to observe and follow the posted signs and detour routes during this time. They appreciate your understanding.

Last year, the City of Richland Closed Portions of Columbia Park West and Wye Park.

This closure was necessary due to an escalation in the destruction of natural resources, human-caused fires, vandalism, excessive litter, and illicit drug use. The City of Richland Parks Department has a responsibility to provide safe recreational amenities for the community to enjoy and to protect natural resources and park assets. To achieve these goals, the City closed the parks to perform extensive cleaning and to make modifications to the landscape that will enable clearer sight lines and safer operations.

Anyone with questions, can call 509-942-7386 or 509-742-7730. For project updates, visit ci.richland.wa.us.

