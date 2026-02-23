Cold Stone - 1 Cold Stone - 1 loading...

Rumor has it, there's a new ice-cream shop opening in Tri-Cities.

After some searching, I found out, it's TRUE! Personally, I'm pretty excited about it!

Cold Stone Creamery Is Set to Open in Richland on Queensgate Drive

According to their website, Arizona-based Cold Stone Creamery is a franchise and planning to open its first Tri-Cities location. Cold Stone Creamery will be located in the strip mall at 2560 Queensgate Drive, next to Kadlec Express Care, with dine-in and pickup options.

Currently, there are approximately 20 Cold Stone Creamery shops in Washington state, not including the Richland location. Bellevue and Spokane are lucky to have two locations.

If you've Never Experienced Cold Stone Creamery, You're in for a Special Treat!

While a grand opening date has yet to be announced, Cold Stone Creamery promotes the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience. Their ice cream is "made fresh," produced on-site daily.

Cold Stone Creamery vis Facebook

My first experience at a Cold Stone Creamery was in California. It was very delightful. You start by choosing your favorite ice cream flavor. They have always available flavors, seasonal, and local favorites. Naturally, Spring flavors are hot today, with Lemon Cake Batter, and Strawberry Marshmallow flavors.

Your Ice Cream Artist Will Mix-in Your Favorites to Make Your Special Creation

From caramel, and fudge, to M&M's, fruit, nuts, cookies, yellow cake, and more, they'll fold in your favorite choices to prepare your creation. It's everything you choose!

Cold Stone Creamery in Richland can't open soon enough for this fan!

