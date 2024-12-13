Exciting! Cody Johnson Headlining 2025&#8217;s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Exciting! Cody Johnson Headlining 2025’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Cody Johnson is headlining the 9th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2025.

• Save the date, Saturday, July 12th for the Party in Pendleton.

• The full artist lineup and tickets go on sale in early 2025.

Multi-platinum artist Cody Johnson won Album of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards for Leather. The win brings his CMA award total to three.

Cody Johnson, affectionately called Cojo, is known for selling out shows all across the country. He launched "The Leather Tour" in January. Cody has sold out several dates, including a record-breaking show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Cody's single "Dirt Cheap" is one of the fastest chart moving songs of his career.

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, known as the Best Day of Summer features music, camping, food trucks, Pendleton Whisky, and more. The fun takes place at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds at 1205 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR, 97801.

Last year's Pendleton Whisky Music Fest lineup featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Thomas Mac, and more.

2025's headliner, Cody Johnson is known for his numerous hits including, 'Til You Can't, The Painter, Wild as You, and many more. His duet with Carrie Underwood is called "I'm Gonna' Love You."

If you can't get enough of Cody Johnson, here's one more, just in time for the holidays.

In fact, some say Santa arrived early for Christmas, as the announcement for 2025's Pendleton Whisky Music Fest headlining act was made via social media on Friday, December 13th.

