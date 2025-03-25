Accessible by boat, this Fairytale-like Cottage in Oregon is an Airbnb Bucket List Experience
Created by the world-famous Airbnb host, Kristie Wolfe, Cocoon Cottage is just a day’s drive for most of us living in Washington or Oregon.
Where is Cocoon Cottage?
Cocoon Cottage sits on beautiful North Tenmile Lake, located just off the south-central coast of Oregon. As you arrive at the cottage by boat, you’ll immediately feel a sense of privacy – surrounded by pine trees and ferns.
If you’re lucky enough to book this super-cozy cottage, you’ll have lots of options for things to do. For instance: do can just relax and do nothing – read a book! Or you can take a bath in the outside cowboy bathtub on the main deck overlooking the lake. Sweat out the stresses of life in the wood-fired sauna, take a nap in the cozy Cocoon Cottage bedroom, and when the sun goes down, do some stargazing around the fire pit. There’s a dock and a paddle boat and so much more inside. As one recent Airbnb reviewer, Christin, put it," it felt like we stepped into Fairyland! So incredibly charming! Slept so good like a bug in a rug…”.
You’ll be secluded and yet just minutes from the town of Lakeside and 30 minutes away from Coos Bay and the coastal dune recreation sites.
Keep scrolling and take a tour of this Airbnb masterpiece.