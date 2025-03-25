Accessible by boat, this Fairytale-like Cottage in Oregon is an Airbnb Bucket List Experience

Created by the world-famous Airbnb host, Kristie Wolfe, Cocoon Cottage is just a day’s drive for most of us living in Washington or Oregon.

Airbnb (Host, Kristie) Airbnb (Host, Kristie) loading...

Where is Cocoon Cottage?

Cocoon Cottage sits on beautiful North Tenmile Lake, located just off the south-central coast of Oregon. As you arrive at the cottage by boat, you’ll immediately feel a sense of privacy – surrounded by pine trees and ferns.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re lucky enough to book this super-cozy cottage, you’ll have lots of options for things to do. For instance: do can just relax and do nothing – read a book! Or you can take a bath in the outside cowboy bathtub on the main deck overlooking the lake. Sweat out the stresses of life in the wood-fired sauna, take a nap in the cozy Cocoon Cottage bedroom, and when the sun goes down, do some stargazing around the fire pit. There’s a dock and a paddle boat and so much more inside. As one recent Airbnb reviewer, Christin, put it," it felt like we stepped into Fairyland! So incredibly charming! Slept so good like a bug in a rug…”.

You’ll be secluded and yet just minutes from the town of Lakeside and 30 minutes away from Coos Bay and the coastal dune recreation sites.

Keep scrolling and take a tour of this Airbnb masterpiece.

Cocoon Cottage in Oregon is an Airbnb Bucket List Experience Designed by Airbnb super-host Kristie Wolfe, this European-inspired cottage is surrounded by Pacific Northwest pines, lush ferns and sits just off the shore of North Tenmile Lake in Oregon. What makes Cocoon Cottage special is its unique arrival—guests reach the property by boat, stepping onto a private dock that leads to the cozy getaway on the hillside.