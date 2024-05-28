Man Seriously Injured After Plummeting 50-90 Feet In Grant County

Grant County Sheriff's Office-Facebook

A man was recued Monday afernoon after he fell down a cliff along the Columbia River.

According to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the male climber fell 50 to 90 feet down a steep, rocky cliff in the Beverly area. The tragic accident happened a few miles south of the Vantage Bridge. The rescue took place near the Columbia River.

The Sheriff's Office and Rescue crews wers called to the scene at about 3 pm. Although, it's unclear when the accident occurred. The victim was found laying injured for an unknown period. He was airlifted to a trauma center.

Agencies responding to the incident include:

Royal Slope Fire Rescue, EMS, Grant County Fire District 8, Protection 1-EMS, US Bureau of Land Management Ranger, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, and Airlift Northwest.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

The National Parks Service reminds hikers that it's safer to hike with a companion.

However, if you do explore solo, take extra measures to ensure that you're prepared. Let someone know where you're hiking and when you plan to return. For more on hiking safety, click the box below.

