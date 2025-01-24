Cliffside Elevator Takes Visitors Hundreds of Feet Down to Awe-Inspiring Oregon Cave

About 25 million years ago a very special event took place. Mother Nature created an awe-inspiring place for all of us to enjoy – the Sea Lion Caves of Oregon.

Where and what are the Sea Lion Caves?

The Sea Lion Caves, the largest in America, sits beneath a 12-story cliff just north of Florence, Oregon off Highway 101. The cave entrances are at sea level, allowing the mighty Pacific Ocean to crash in and out and for sea lions to breed and call them home during winter.

How was the Sea Lion Cave elevator constructed?

In the beginning, visitors could only access the Sea Lion Caves using a steep trail and stairs system. This made it challenging for most people, so they had to find a solution to keep one of nature’s most amazing natural exhibits accessible. That’s when the idea of installing an elevator was studied, and after careful planning and consideration, construction of the Sea Lion Cave elevator began in 1958. Tunnels were made by blasting through the cave walls when the sea lions weren't present during the spring. Great care was taken to be sure construction didn’t interfere with wildlife.

There were plenty of setbacks and challenges, but finally, the elevator project was completed, and in June of 1961, it opened to the public. The elevator can hold up to twenty-three people and during peak season can take over 400 people up and down 208 feet each hour. Get all the information you need for your trip to the Sea Lion Caves here and check out the amazing video from Pacific Northwest Instagram influencer, Jake Guzman, below.