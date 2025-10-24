A heads up for motorists traveling the I-90 corridor near Cle Elum, as WSDOT and a contractor continue cleanup efforts. An oversized semi load damaged the Westbound Bullfrog Road overpass. Cleanup construction has begun.

One Lane of Eastbound 90 Will Remain Closed Through 8 pm Saturday, October 25th.

• Traffic is detoured at Exit 80.

• Westbound I-90 is expected to reopen early next week.

Late Tuesday night, the Bullfrog Overpass at Exit 80 was struck by an oversized load. The collision occurred as the westbound semi slammed into the overpass.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson Declared a State of Emergency.

WSDOT and contractor crews began working on the cleanup project Thursday night. They've already completed removing the westbound damaged overpass.

According to Kittitas County, Here Is What I-90 Motorists Need to Know:

• The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed.

• To keep I-90 traffic moving, travelers on Bullfrog Road cannot access the westbound on-ramp to I-90.

• Eastbound I-90 travers going to Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

• Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80.

WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass via X

The Target Date to Reopen the Westbound I-90 Lanes is Early Next Week.

