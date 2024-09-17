Awesome News! Clam Digging Returns to Washington

If you're into clams, this post should make your day! The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced 42 tentative days of razor clam digs at four coastal beaches from October 3rd through December 31st. How awesome is this?

“The 2024-25 recreational razor clam season will see similar digging opportunity to last season as long as marine toxin levels remain below closure levels,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Razor clam populations on southern coastal beaches continue to be strong and healthy enough for abundant fall digging with harvestable low tides this season falling on Thanksgiving weekend, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day (not yet announced, 2025 dates will be released as the season progresses).”

All Beach Openings Are Dependent on Approval of Marine Toxin Testing

The four open beaches are Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis. The daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container. All diggers MUS KEEP the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size and condition. **Note** Digging on closed beaches may result in a fine.

All Diggers Age 15 or Older Must Have an Applicable Fishing License

Licenses can be obtained at the WDFW licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. It's recommended that you purchase your license before visiting coastal beach cmmunities.

What's the Fascination, or Obsession With Razor Clams?

The Pacific razor clam is one of the most sought after shellfish in the state of Washington. Better roads and more leisure time have brought increasing numbers of diggers to the ocean beaches. It is not unusual to have as many as a thousand people per mile during a nice weekend day.

Read more about razor clam digging opportunities here.

