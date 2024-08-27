City of Richland Announces New Roundabout on Dallas Road
The City of Richland has announced upcoming construction of a new roundabout.
The project will take place at the intersection of Dallas Road and Trowbridge Boulevard. The roundabout is designed to alleviate traffic slowdowns, and enhance traffic flow, improving safety for all who travel the area. According to the City of Richland:
The new roundabout, slated to begin construction in September 2024, represents a significant investment in Richland’s infrastructure. The project will replace the existing two-way, stop-controlled intersection with a modern roundabout, designed to reduce congestion and decrease the likelihood of accidents at this busy intersection.
All of this brings me to the question: Do you know how to navigate a roundabout in Washington?
Construction of the new roudabout is scheduled for September
The new roundabout will include the following key features:
• Improved Traffic Flow: The roundabout will streamline traffic movement, reducing delays and minimizing the risk of traffic jams during peak hours.
• Enhanced Safety: The design includes pedestrian crosswalks and improved signage to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.
• Environmental Benefits: The project will incorporate green space and landscaping to enhance the visual appeal of the area and promote environmental sustainability.
