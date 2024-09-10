Christ the King’s Annual Sausage Fest 9/20-9/21 in Richland

Everyone is invited to the annual Christ the King Sausage Fest in Richland.

All the fun takes place Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st at the school located at 1111 Stevens Drive (1122 Long Avenue-Richland). According to their Facebook page, the festival is:

Named one of the best community events, Sausage Fest is the 3rd largest gathering in the Tri-Cities! FREE ADMISSION to family friendly games, delicious food, live entertainment, beer garden, bingo, and more! Always held the third weekend in September.

This FREE event is always a great time for the entire family!

Sausage Fest features a fabulous variety of food, including sausages, burgers, fries, corn, bier rocks, taco potatoes, pretzels, pies, and more! There will be numerous community performances, arts and crafts, vendors, an outdoor beer garden, bingo, and LIVE music. On Friday, Fat Fox performs at 5 pm followed by VooDoo Alley at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, The Golden Ponies take the stage at 5 pm followed by Colorblind at 7:30 pm.

What Kinds of Adult Beverages Will Be Available in the Beer Garden?

Mango Cart and Ice Harbor Brewery specialties will be served, plus local wines, multiple seltzer flavors, and some new Arizona Hard Teas. There will be something for everyone.

Proceeds from Sausage Fest 2024 will benefit Christ the King School. The annual fundraiser begins with:

• September 19th - The Chicken Dance Competition at 10 am at Christ the King

• September 20th - Sausage Fest Day 1...5 pm to 11 pm at Christ the King

• September 21st - Sausage Fest Day 2...11 am to 11 pm at Christ the King

