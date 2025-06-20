Not that I have ANY experience in naming a baby, however, I am all in favor of different names for babies. I love unique names. I've never had a baby, so I have NO experience, in naming one. I am all in favor of waiting to meet whoever I would be naming.

According to Parents, naming a baby can be overwhelming. Some people name children after family, their favorite actors, or places. There is no right or wrong way to name a baby.

As I write, I Must Admit, I Would Have Loved to Name a Child.

I did, kind of. Years ago, a close friend was pregnant and asked about names. I loved the name, "Amber" and suggested it. My friend named her daughter Amber. I was delighted!

The Only Real Experience I Have in Naming Anyone Was With My Pets.

I rescued a male beagle-bulldog puppy, and named him "Ozzy." My husband, Jeff said, "That's NOT his name." He suggested that we call out names, and when the puppy responded to one, that would be his name. Of course, we called out names WE liked.

The Scared Puppy Responded to the Name "Davey."

And, just like that, our new member of the family was named, and it fit. Our baby was loved throughout the neighborhood. We included Davey with almost everything we did. We loved our boy for 15-years, through several moves, and life-changing events.

Naming a pet is NOT the same as naming baby. Although, I do believe pets are family, and their names do, ultimately fit their personality.

If you're expecting, and need some assistance, check out the most popular names today. You may find the perfect name.

